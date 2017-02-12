Immigrants grow anxious after raids; Trump takes credit

Immigrant communities across America are frightened and confused as federal agents conduct a series of raids aimed at rounding up people who are in the country illegally.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the arrests are "routine." But President Donald Trump claimed credit on Twitter for the "crackdown on illegal criminals." The president's representatives say he made good on campaign pledges.



Federal agents rounded up hundreds of immigrants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New York, California, Illinois and Texas. The scope of the operation remained unclear on Sunday.



ICE officials say the efforts were no different than the targeted arrests carried out under former President Barack Obama.



A decade ago, immigration officers searching for specific individuals would often arrest others they encountered along the way.