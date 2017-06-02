Immediate special session? House leaders think it's unlikely

BATON ROUGE - House leaders are talking confidently about reaching a budget deal to keep lawmakers out of a special session.

Gov. John Bel Edwards set parameters for a session that would begin next week, 30 minutes after the regular session ends Thursday evening. But the Democratic governor said it was only precautionary, in case budget negotiations fall apart.

Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras says he believes that the special session will be unnecessary and says he told Edwards that.

The Republican who leads the House budget committee, Rep. Cameron Henry, says he expects the House and Senate will reach an agreement on the operating budget bill Henry handles.

And the Democrats' leader in the House, Rep. Gene Reynolds, says he thinks lawmakers are making progress in negotiations over a stalled construction financing bill.