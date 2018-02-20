72°
Illinois Street house fire ruled as arson

Tuesday, February 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department says arson is the reason for a house fire on West Roosevelt Street near Illinois Street.

Flames were reported just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of Illinois Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the back of the house. Crews worked quickly to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but the house is considered a total loss. Authorities are now looking for a suspect.

