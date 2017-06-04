81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Illinois man found dead in river after skipping meal tab

1 hour 47 minutes 28 seconds ago June 04, 2017 Jun 4, 2017 Sunday, June 04 2017 June 04, 2017 3:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Earth

ALGONQUIN, Ill. - A man who jumped into the Fox River after allegedly skipping out on a restaurant tab in a northwest Illinois suburb has been found dead.

Algonquin police said in a statement that the body of 29-year-old Ernest Prentic of Carpentersville was discovered in the river around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Chicago Sun-Times reports police did not specify where his body was located.

Police were called about 9:20 p.m. Thursday to Nero's Restaurant in Algonquin after reports that a man later identified as Prentic had run out without paying his tab. A fisherman saw him leap into the river. Dive teams searched the area until midnight and resumed their search Friday morning.

Prentic's body has been turned over to the Kane County coroner's office.

The case remained under investigation Saturday.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days