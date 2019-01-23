49°
Illegal immigrant living in Houma arrested on child pornography charges
HOUMA - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says an undocumented immigrant living in Houma was arrested after he allegedly distributed child pornography online.
On Wednesday, the attorney general's office announced 42-year-old Jose Juan Hernandez was arrested on 17 counts child pornography possession and count of distribution. Landry says the arrest was the result of a joint effort between state and federal agencies.
Hernandez was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with a detainer placed on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
