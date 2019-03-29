Illegal drugs found during prison shakedown, Angola employee arrested

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested an Angola employee after several illegal drugs were found inside her vehicle.

A shakedown Thursday, during the 5 p.m. shift change at the prison, resulted in the discovery of various drugs inside an employee's vehicle and the arrest of a correctional officer.

Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's booked 40-year-old Crystal Jenkins with three counts of distribution of schedule 1 narcotics, one count of distribution of schedule 2 narcotics, possession with intent to distribute schedule 2, and one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

During the shakedown, authorities located 14 grams of heroin, one ounce of heroin powder, 11.8 ounces of marijuana, 3.4 ounces of synthetic marijuana, 4 ounces of methamphetamine, and a digital scale.

Investigators say the drugs and the scale were packaged inside a coffee bag and gift wrapped.

Authorities say Jenkins had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since August 13, 2018. During questioning, Jenkins admitted to the crimes to DOC investigators and resigned.