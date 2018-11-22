51°
Ikea opens its door for stray dogs during cold, winter months
CATANIA - For years, an Ikea in Italy has been welcoming stray dogs in from the streets so they can enjoy a nap with a roof over their heads during the brutal winter.
After photos of the dogs began circulating online, social media users praised the open-door policy for stray pups in Catania, Italy.
Employees groom and feed the animals, as well as provide them with cozy rugs to sleep on.
A few of the dogs have even been adopted by members of the staff!
