IHOP changes name to International House of Burgers

Monday, June 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

The beloved International House of Pancakes is changing its name.

The restaurant chain posted to its Twitter that IHOP will now be IHOB. And what does the "B" stand for?

Burgers!

Some news outlets are reporting that the name change is not a permanent. They say its is just a promotional ploy to promote a new line of burgers. 

