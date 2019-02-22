If proven, Smollett allegations could be a 'career killer'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The case against Jussie Smollett could do more than lead to a conviction for the "Empire" star - some experts see the allegations he orchestrated an attack designed to look like a hate crime as a potentially fatal blow to his career.

The 38-year-old's arrest on charges he filed a false police report over his account to authorities about an attack on a downtown Chicago street last month hasn't yet slowed down his Hollywood career. Immediately after his release on bond Thursday, Smollett was whisked to the set of "Empire."

Some in Hollywood are not yet abandoning him, though others say it will be difficult for the actor to re-emerge. Crisis communications specialist Eden Gillott says society has become more unforgiving of misbehavior by public figures, and she says the charges against Smollett "could be a career killer."