87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Idaho town warns against drinking water after man found dead

1 hour 23 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 May 25, 2018 11:13 AM May 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP) - Residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal worker was found dead in his home by emergency workers who were hospitalized after entering the residence.

Dietrich Mayor Don Heiken says 62-year-old Tom Young was found dead Thursday. Heiken fired Young earlier this month.

Heiken says there's concern Young contaminated the drinking water well serving the community of 300.

Lincoln County Disaster Services Coordinator Payson Reese says eight people including emergency responders became ill after entering the home, were sent to hospitals and later released.

It is not known how Young died or what sickened the emergency responders but Reese says a nitrogen canister was found in the home.

Nitrogen is common in the atmosphere, but too much can reduce oxygen levels.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days