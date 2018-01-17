Icy conditions, crashes keeping state police busy Tuesday

23°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, January 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WEBSTER PARISH - Icy conditions in North Louisiana are causing a bit of a headache for state police Tuesday.

LSP Troops F and G, which operated in the northern sections of state, reported multiple crashes due to ice and snow on the roadways, including several involving 18-wheelers.

Police released photos of two crashes along I-20 in Northeast Louisiana, including that of a jackknifed semi truck.

In Minden, police had to shut down I-20 W near LA 531after another crash involving an 18-wheeler left debris spread all throughout the median.

Police are warning drivers to be cautious as conditions are expected to persist through Thursday.

