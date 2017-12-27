41°
Latest Weather Blog
Icy conditions allow young boy to skate on the street
NEWINGTON, Conn.- On Dec. 23 freezing rain hit Newington, Connticut.
One little boy took advantage of the slippery conditions and attempted to skate on the ice-covered street.
Jaxon figure skating on the road#Glacier #Newington #SkatingRink@themattcast @RachelFrank_CT #Share61 @bobmaxon pic.twitter.com/aoATkeGiLu— eric madel (@EricMadel) December 23, 2017
According to Yahoo, the video was taken by Eric Madel. He filmed his Jaxon trying to figure skate near their home in Newington.