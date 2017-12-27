Icy conditions allow young boy to skate on the street

41°
Wednesday, December 27 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEWINGTON, Conn.- On Dec. 23 freezing rain hit Newington, Connticut. 

One little boy took advantage of the slippery conditions and attempted to skate on the ice-covered street.

According to Yahoo, the video was taken by Eric Madel. He filmed his Jaxon trying to figure skate near their home in Newington.

