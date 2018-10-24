Iconic TV personality, gardening expert Louis Miller has died

BATON ROUGE – Notable television, radio and gardening personality Louis Miller has died.

His family posted an obituary with The Advocate.

Miller died at home this past weekend, on October 20, the obituary reported. Miller was 66.

Miller worked for Naylor’s Hardware but perhaps is best known for his call-in segments on WBRZ newscasts. Viewers and fans would await his appearance and, like a family physician, would diagnose their gardening ailments live on television after a brief phone call.

Miller’s television segments ended some time ago, but Baton Rouge viewers remember him from the local television glory days – before the advent of Google and cable television do-it-yourself programs, it was Miller’s advice that shaped yards.

A portion of the WBRZ parking lot still bears the marks of where station managers had a greenhouse built for Miller to broadcast live and file reports – bringing viewers right into a TV-ready garden.

His voice boomed across the radio, too. He hosted gardening shows on WRKF and WJBO.

Miller left his mark at Baton Rouge staples – WBRZ, WJBO, WRKF and the six-decade hardware and gardening center, Naylor’s. But, if he wasn’t at any of those places, his family said you’d find him in the kitchen or traveling.

“He loved cooking and traveling to Costa Rica,” they wrote in the obituary.

Miller is survived by his daughter; Jessie Katherine Miller; two brothers, David Miller and wife Wendy and Matt Miller.

In the obituary, family members thanked Hospice of Baton Rouge.

