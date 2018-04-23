63°
Iconic New Orleans beignet shop to close location in suburb

1 hour 37 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 8:18 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - A beignet and coffee shop that opened in New Orleans in 1870 is closing a location it has been at for more than 40 years.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Sunday that Morning Call will close its Metairie location by the end of the month. The shop that is open 24 hours a day started in the French Quarter and moved to Metairie in 1974.

Morning Call owner Bob Hennessey says its location in New Orleans City Park is staying open. He says the shop is reluctant to leave Metairie but its changing market and rising rent prices make staying impractical.

Hennessey's family has owned Morning Call since its launch.

