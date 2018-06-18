74°
Latest Weather Blog
IBM pits computer against human debaters
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - IBM is testing a computer against two human debaters in the first public demonstration of artificial intelligence technology it's been working on for more than five years.
The company unveiled its Project Debater in San Francisco on Monday. The argumentative computer system is embodied in a 5-foot-tall machine shaped like a monolith.
Asked to debate in favor of government-subsidized space exploration - a topic it hadn't studied - the computer quickly delivered an opening argument, pulling in evidence collected from its repository of newspaper articles and journals. It then listened to a human's counter-argument and gave a 4-minute rebuttal.
An IBM research team based in Israel began working on the project not long after IBM's Watson computer beat two human quizmasters on a "Jeopardy" challenge in 2011.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Another Louisiana special session on taxes opens
-
Bridge on N. River Road impassable since 2016 flood, drivers demanding answers
-
WATCH: Python hunter rescues 4-foot alligator from the grip of a 10-foot...
-
Nutria spotted around City Park Lakes, best left alone
-
Power returning after thousands affected in EBR after outages
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern