Iberville Parish officials demanding CVS clean up unkempt property

This CVS is getting noticed by the parish but not for a good reason.

“You see trees... Trees have grown by the sign. I am just so disappointed,” Parish President Mitch Ourso said.

Tall grass and trees are taking over the property.

“Its a hazard to the drivers looking to see what traffic is coming, and it could cause an accident and hurt some people,” Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Ourso is fed up with store’s lack of upkeep.

“Why would the public want to go visit this? If the outside looks like this, imagine what the inside is. This is a major drug company, major, nationwide... Unbelievable."

Ourso says he reached out to store managers and then contacted the corporate office in Delaware, but he never got an answer. The parish then proceeded with a letter stating CVS has until next Wednesday to clean up the mess or the parish will take action.

“If they fail to comply by the cut-off date, we are going to go in and secure that area to get it cleaned up,” Stassi said.

If the parish does the work, it will not be cheap. The parish president says the clean-up could be a $3,000 to $4,000 job.

If the parish cleans and removes the tree clutter, CVS will be billed. And if they do not pay, the parish will place a lien on the property.

We reached out to CVS, but they refused to comment.