Iberville Parish man charged in cold case murders back in court

PLAQUEMINE- A man accused of two murders, more than a decade apart is expected to to be in court.

Tommy Francise has been in jail since October of 2016. He is expected to be back at the Iberville Parish Courthouse for a motions hearing.

Francise is charged in the 1991 murder of Curtis Smith and the 2002 killing of George Barrett. Both crimes went unsolved for years until new evidence pointed to Francise.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, Francise allegedly had a confrontation with Smith over stolen equipment. Investigators reported that witness testimony claims that the two men were to meet at Francise's home.

Deputies believe Francise shot Smith, placed his body in a 55-gallon barrel, and sank it in a body of water in Iberville Parish.

His body was never found.

Then in 2002, Francise is accused of shooting and killing Barrett. Reports say that Barrett was allegedly going to sue Francise for being hurt on the job.

Francise has received international attention thanks in part to the Discovery Channels show 'The Killing Fields.'