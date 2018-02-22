Iberville Parish Jail to reopen, return to housing inmates

IBERVILLE PARISH- After spending months and hundreds of thousands of dollars on repairs, the Iberville Parish Jail is set to reopen and return to housing inmates.

It has been nearly six months since the jail first closed.

Much needed improvements to the jail's cooling and heating system have been completed. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says this is the first renovation of that type since the jail was built more than four decades ago.

Showers were also replaced during the renovation. Stassi says all of the improvements are much needed.