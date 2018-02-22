73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish Jail to reopen, return to housing inmates

2 hours 22 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2018 Feb 22, 2018 February 22, 2018 6:32 AM February 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH- After spending months and hundreds of thousands of dollars on repairs, the Iberville Parish Jail is set to reopen and return to housing inmates.

It has been nearly six months since the jail first closed.

Much needed improvements to the jail's cooling and heating system have been completed. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says this is the first renovation of that type since the jail was built more than four decades ago.

Showers were also replaced during the renovation. Stassi says all of the improvements are much needed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days