Iberville Parish home destroyed in Thursday morning fire
BAYOU SORREL - At least one home in Iberville Parish sustained major damage in a fire Thursday morning.
The fire was reported before 11 a.m. on Bayou Sorrel Road.
Photos from the scene show at least one of the homes was destroyed. The neighboring home appeared to have sustained some damage as well.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
