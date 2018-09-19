Iberville Parish CVS cleared following clean up push from officials

IBERVILLE PARISH - A CVS in Plaquemine has finally gotten some well-needed attention.

Overgrown grass, weeds, and bushes outside the business along Church Street upset parish officials so much, they were forced to take action. Last week, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso gave the business a deadline to get the area cleaned up.

CVS was given 15 days, running through today, to clean up the outside of the store or the parish would step in. Luckily for the store and the residents, the outside of the store has been cleared.

If CVS hadn't cleaned the outside of the store before the deadline, the parish would have cleaned the clutter and billed the business.