Iberville Parish Council to discuss flag protection ordinance

IBERVILLE PARISH - An important item on the agenda for tonight's Iberville Parish Council meeting — an ordinance to prohibit national and local flag defacing.

The ordinance will protect the American flag, the Louisiana state flag and the Iberville Parish flag.

It was reported in a previous WBRZ story that, any "word, mark, design or advertisement of any nature" on the flags would be outlawed. The penalties for flag desecration would be either a six-month jail sentence, $1,000 fine or both.

The ACLU of Louisiana sent the council a letter asking them to oppose the ordinance.

The council meeting will starts at 6:30 at 58050 Meriam Street in Plaquemine.