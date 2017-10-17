66°
Iberville Parish Council to discuss flag protection ordinance

Tuesday, October 17 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

IBERVILLE PARISH - An important item on the agenda for tonight's Iberville Parish Council meeting — an ordinance to prohibit national and local flag defacing. 

The ordinance will protect the American flag, the Louisiana state flag and the Iberville Parish flag.

It was reported in a previous WBRZ story that, any "word, mark, design or advertisement of any nature" on the flags would be outlawed. The penalties for flag desecration would be either a six-month jail sentence, $1,000 fine or both. 

The ACLU of Louisiana sent the council a letter asking them to oppose the ordinance. 

The council meeting will starts at 6:30 at 58050 Meriam Street in Plaquemine. 

