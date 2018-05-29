Iberville first responders to participate in intensive active shooter drill Thursday

PLAQUEMINE - First responders will be conducting a high-intensity active shooter drill in Iberville Parish this week.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with numerous other agencies, will conduct a 'very intense' active shooter drill at Iberville Math, Science and Arts Academy West campus in Plaquemine Thursday at 10 a.m.

According to a release, this will be the most intense active shooter drill that local deputies have ever participated in, with them not knowing where the shooters are on the sprawling campus, or whether they have more than one shooter. It will also simulate numerous injured students and faculty, and require deputies to facilitate helping students hide or evacuate the school.

Other agencies participating in the drill include the Iberville Parish School Board, Plaquemine Police Department, Plaquemine Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, and Ochsner Medical Complex-Iberville. In addition, a group of local students from MSA and Plaquemine High School will play various roles of injured, and scared, panic-ridden students in the drill to make it as real as possible.

The sheriff’s office says it has also been conducting surprise visits to schools to determine how staffs react to lockdowns and to find potential vulnerabilities.