Iberia Parish deputies warn of new phone scam

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies are warning residents of a phone scam in which a judge's name is being used to trick people into sending money.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office officials said the scam begins with an automated call advising that the person contacted has a warrant for their arrest issued by a local 16th Judicial District judge. The call indicated the warrant will be executed by IPSO for missing court.

The message says the warrant can be recalled for $600 by calling a number, which appears to be local. The automated response identifies the number as a non-emergency number for IPSO and givers several extensions the caller can press for service.

Deputies want to stress this call is a scam.

Anyone who has been contacted by the automated call should not give information or money. People with questions regarding a warrant can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 369-3714.

Anyone who may be a victim of the scam can call (337) 608-9440 or (337) 369-3711.