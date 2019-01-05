51°
Iberia Parish deputies arrest man in murder of girlfriend
IBERIA PARISH - Deputies have arrested a man in New Iberia for stabbing his girlfriend to death.
Authorities were called to scene around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived at the scene Weeks Island Rd. they found a 27-year-old white female dead outside of a trailer.
Deputies later learned the victim was the girlfriend of 31-year-old, Tren Jude Mallet. Officials say he stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
Mallet was still at the scene when authorities arrived. He was later arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a charge of second degree murder.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
