55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberia Parish deputies arrest man in murder of girlfriend

4 weeks 16 hours 19 minutes ago Saturday, January 05 2019 Jan 5, 2019 January 05, 2019 3:56 PM January 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies have arrested a man in New Iberia for stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Authorities were called to scene around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Once they arrived at the scene Weeks Island Rd. they found a 27-year-old white female dead outside of a trailer.

Deputies later learned the victim was the girlfriend of 31-year-old, Tren Jude Mallet. Officials say he stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Mallet was still at the scene when authorities arrived. He was later arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a charge of second degree murder.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days