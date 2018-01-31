Latest Weather Blog
'I want to win now': Frank Scelfo named Southeastern Louisiana head football Coach
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana officially named Frank Scelfo the newest head football coach of the Lions program on Tuesday. Scelfo becomes the 16th head coach in school history after replacing Ron Roberts who accepted a job with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.
A native of Abbeville, Scelfo spent 14 seasons in the state coaching at Louisiana Tech and Tulane. Most recently Scelfo spent the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UTSA under Frank Wilson.
Scelfo brings over 30 years of football knowledge to Hammond including NFL experience. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive assistant working closely with Blake Bortles. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 and 2011.
"I'm excited and thankful for the belief (President) Dr. (John) Crain and (Director of Athletics) Jay Artigues have shown by selecting me as the new head football coach at Southeastern Louisiana," Scelfo said. "There's a great opportunity to win championships on the conference and national level right here in Hammond. Southeastern is a special place and I'm honored to be back home in Louisiana to lead the Lions."
