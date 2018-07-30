'I swear I'll choke her': Judge wants to see school bus video

Photo: The Sun Herald

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A judge wants to review surveillance video before he proceeds in the criminal case against a former Mississippi school bus driver accused of sitting on and threatening to kill a special needs child.

Judge Robert Krebs on Monday delayed prosecution of former middle school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond so he can watch the footage.

The Sun Herald reports that Raymond was set to plead no contest to misdemeanor charges of simple assault and contributing to the delinquency, neglect or abuse of a child.

But Krebs says he doesn't have to follow that recommendation and wants to first review video of the bus ride near the Mississippi coast.

In the video from the 2014-15 school year, an adult is heard threatening to choke and kill the child if she doesn't quiet down.