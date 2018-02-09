'I'm sorry': Mom gives birth, abandons baby in airport bathroom with note

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities have released photos and video of a woman who may have left a newborn infant at Tucson International Airport last month.

Tucson Airport Authority officials say investigators still are trying to identify the woman, who may be the baby boy’s mother.

An airport employee found the child Jan. 14 abandoned in a restroom near the rental car counters.

Authorities say the infant was lying on a changing table, and had been cleaned and wrapped up after being born.

ABC 13 reports the baby was left with a note. The first part of the note appeared to be written from the perspective of the child.

"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," it said. "I just want what is best for him and it's not me. Please, I'm sorry."

They say the baby is healthy and remains in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

TAA officials say the woman possibly gave birth in a Concourse B restroom, then took the baby to a family bathroom in the baggage claim area to clean up before abandoning the child.