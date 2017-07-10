I'll have the usual

Our typical summertime pattern continues with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the low 90s, and low temperatures in the mid 70s.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Partly sunny skies will give way to more clouds as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon hours. Storms will continue to be capable of locally heavy rain. Do not expect any significant changes to temperatures, as highs climb into the low 90s before activity develops. Overnight, lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Up Next: Tuesday will likely present the same amount of storms as Saturday, Sunday and Monday but as we venture into midweek, the rain chances should taper a bit, and potentially lead into a drier weekend under mostly sunny skies. Patchy fog is possible each morning, especially if the wind is calm and the skies are open. Temperatures are fairly seasonable, and aren't expected to fluctuate much through the week.

The Tropics: Another weak tropical wave has developed off of the African Coast and has a low, 20 percent chance of additional development over the next 5 days.

THE SCIENCE: The very diurnally driven summer regime will continue through this week. Each morning should show a belt of nocturnal showers and thunderstorms in the near shore waters while during the daylight hours, a slightly better than normal crop of showers and thunderstorms will form over land areas each day. As far as severity, it simply cannot be ruled out to see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Downpours and gusty wind will continue to be the main concerns. Very slow moving storms could dump a high amount of rainfall in isolated locations. But this will be the exception since area wide rainfall distributions will not show large amounts on average. There will not be any large scale changes to the normal summer pattern that has become established. There are some indications of a weak tropical wave moving through the Gulf by late weekend. That wave would likely only enhance showers and thunderstorms over the coastal waters.

--Josh