77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 West reopens near Airline Highway after vehicle recovery

1 hour 30 minutes 29 seconds ago June 03, 2017 Jun 3, 2017 Saturday, June 03 2017 June 03, 2017 7:49 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - I-12 West was shut down near Airline Highway due to a vehicle recovery operation in the area Saturday.

All lanes were shut down shortly after 7:30 p.m. due to the operation. All lanes have now reopened and traffic is being allowed to pass through.

DOTD says the congestion from the incident has reached Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days