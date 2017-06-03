I-12 West reopens near Airline Highway after vehicle recovery

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - I-12 West was shut down near Airline Highway due to a vehicle recovery operation in the area Saturday.

All lanes were shut down shortly after 7:30 p.m. due to the operation. All lanes have now reopened and traffic is being allowed to pass through.

DOTD says the congestion from the incident has reached Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.