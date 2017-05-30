75°
I-12 West reopens at Satsuma after vehicle recovery
SATSUMA - Part of I-12 was shut down Tuesday due to an 18-wheeler that appears to be blocking the roadway.
The closure was reported after a truck became stuck in the roadway around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews removed the truck, which was blocking traffic on I-12 west near Satsuma.
Congestion from this incident is still stretching for a few miles.
