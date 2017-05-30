I-12 West closed at Satsuma due to vehicle recovery

Photo: Brian Waldrep

SATSUMA - Part of I-12 is shut down due to an 18-wheeler that appears to be blocking the roadway.

The closure was reported after a truck became stuck in the roadway around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews are currently working to move the truck, which is blocking traffic on I-12 west near Satsuma.

Congestion from this incident is extending to LA 63.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.