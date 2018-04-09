68°
I-12 reopens in Denham Springs after downed power lines cause brief closure
DENHAM SPRINGS - I-12 was blocked off by downed power lines for the second time in less than a week, this time in Livingston Parish.
Police confirm westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down near the Juban exit sometime after 1 p.m. Monday due to downed lines in the roadway. The lanes were reopened around 1:20.
It's currently unclear what caused the lines to fall on the roadway.
This is the second time power lines have caused delays on the interstate since Friday, when a truck pulled lines down in Baton Rouge and shut down the roadway for hours.
