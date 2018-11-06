69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 reopens after police retrieve man from atop highway sign

18 hours 50 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 2:40 PM November 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

Video courtesy Lacey Cullen

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was at a standstill on I-12 Monday afternoon after police received reports of a man dangling from a sign above the interstate.

DOTD traffic cameras spotted the person perched atop a large highway sign above passing vehicles on I-12 near Airline Highway around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The man was seen periodically moving up and down the sign as traffic passed below, swinging from the bars of the structure along the way.

Police say the man eventually came down, and he was taken to an area hospital.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for some time Monday, and the incident has created significant traffic problems throughout the area.

It's unclear why the person climbed atop the sign in the first place.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days