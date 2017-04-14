Latest Weather Blog
I-12 east reopens at Holden exit due to camper fire
HOLDEN - A vehicle fire closed I-12 east for 40 minutes near the Holden exit Friday afternoon.
According to DOTD, as of 3:18 p.m., the left lane has reopened to traffic. Congestion has reached Satsuma.
The fire happened around 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. Photos from the scene showed large flames coming out of the front windows of a camper. A large cloud of smoke was also seen.
Google Maps shows heavy congestion before the Holden exit on I-12 east.
I-12 East is closed at LA 441 (Holden) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached 4 miles.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 14, 2017
The flames coming from the camper had been extinguished by 5 p.m. and a tow truck was on the scene.
