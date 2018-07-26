97°
I-110 South open after jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down roadway
BATON ROUGE - I-110 is now open after an jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down part of I-110 South Thursday morning.
The incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. BRPD, the fire department, and state police were called to the scene.
Originally the left lane was blocked on I-110 South at North 9th. Crews closed I-110 South and traffic was diverted to Capital Access.
Authorities say the saddle tank of the truck was punctured and the 18-wheeler was leaking fuel.
The roadway was open again around 10 a.m.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
All lanes are open I-110 South at North 9th. Congestion has reached North 22nd Street.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 26, 2018
