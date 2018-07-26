I-110 South open after jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down roadway

BATON ROUGE - I-110 is now open after an jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down part of I-110 South Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. BRPD, the fire department, and state police were called to the scene.

Originally the left lane was blocked on I-110 South at North 9th. Crews closed I-110 South and traffic was diverted to Capital Access.

Authorities say the saddle tank of the truck was punctured and the 18-wheeler was leaking fuel.

The roadway was open again around 10 a.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.