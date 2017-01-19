61°
I-110 South closed at Government Street due to multiple crashes

January 19, 2017
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE - I-110 South were briefly closed to traffic due to multiple crashes near the Government Street exit.

According to DOTD, Traffic was not passing through and the congestion from the incident has reached North 22nd Street. Earlier in the day, the left and right lanes of I-110 were blocked due to two separate accidents. Pictures from the scene showed a SUV propped up on a guardrail.

EMS was been called to the scene. There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.

