56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-110 now open after morning crash

12 hours 41 minutes ago Friday, March 02 2018 Mar 2, 2018 March 02, 2018 9:37 AM March 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- All lanes on I-110 South are now open after a crash this morning.

The crash happened on I-110 South at North Ninth Street. According to DOTD, congestion is approaching Chippewa.

No injuries have been reported, the wreck appears to be minor.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days