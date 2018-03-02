56°
Latest Weather Blog
I-110 now open after morning crash
BATON ROUGE- All lanes on I-110 South are now open after a crash this morning.
The crash happened on I-110 South at North Ninth Street. According to DOTD, congestion is approaching Chippewa.
No injuries have been reported, the wreck appears to be minor.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big paws to fill: training begins for Raising Cane III
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo
-
Deputies disciplined for mishandling DWI crash investigation
-
Attorney wants legal bills in Plummer succession kept secret
-
St. George effort returns, organizers take to Facebook Friday announcing plans
Sports Video
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge