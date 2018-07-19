I-10 Widening project concerns bicyclists, pedestrians

BATON ROUGE - Bicyclists and pedestrians fear the I-10 expansion will force more drivers on the side traffic streets that they utilize.

Complete Streets Citizens Advisory Council met Thursday morning for DOTD and parish officials to give a presentation on the I-10 widening project plans.

"On certain streets where people are used to walking, you know under the interstate that maybe they won't be able to anymore because of the way traffic is being diverted," said Doug Moore, a member of the council.

Members shared their concerns, and even offered suggestions to make the construction period smooth for people who walk and bike.

"As the interstate cuts through old south Baton Rouge which is an area of town where lots of people walk and ride their bikes that the project could potentially, make it more dangerous," Moore said.

DOTD showed renderings on possible ways they could re-route traffic and even considering updating fly-over bridges.

In order to expand the interstate adjacent homes and businesses would eventually have to be purchased and then demolished.

DOTD plans to hear more public input meetings at the end of August.