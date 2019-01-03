I-10 widening from Highland Road to Ascension making progress

BATON ROUGE - It's been a year since work began on the I-10 widening project extending from Highland Road to LA 73 in Ascension Parish. DOTD tells WBRZ the construction is on schedule.

"It seems to be going well, everything seems to be going as planned," said DOTD's Rodney Mallett. "The project involves expanding interstate bridges from four lanes to six lanes. Three of those lanes will go in each direction."

"They started on the Highland bridge," he added. "They will soon be putting down the concrete, they have been prepping for that, they are bringing in the final portion of that so they will be able to pour that concrete from Highland to LA 73."

However, the weather is slowing down the process.

"If we can get some good weather, then we will be able to start paving a lot sooner," Mallett said.

Besides the progress, DOTD is also focused on safety. The 6.5-mile segment of the interstate carries more than 95,000 vehicles a day. With construction and narrow roads, commuting may become a bit more dangerous.

"Early on in the project people were adjusting, we did see some crashes."

DOTD says the speed limit is 60 miles per hour in the construction zone.

"The best thing to do is to pay attention, don't drive distracted," he said. "A large number of our crashes in this state is because our drivers are driving distracted."

The project is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2020.