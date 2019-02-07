62°
I-10 West shut down near LA 415 due to emergency repairs to catch basins

Thursday, February 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - I-10 has been shut down west of the Mississippi River Bridge.

According to DOTD, the interstate was shut down around 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to emergency repairs to the catch basins along the roadway.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto LA 415.

