I-10 West shut down near LA 415 due to emergency repairs to catch basins

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - I-10 has been shut down west of the Mississippi River Bridge.

According to DOTD, the interstate was shut down around 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to emergency repairs to the catch basins along the roadway.

I-10 West is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to the emergency repairs to the catch basins on I-10 West at LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Motorist are being diverted onto LA 415 North to US 190 West. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 8, 2019

Traffic is currently being diverted onto LA 415.