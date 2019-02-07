62°
I-10 West shut down near LA 415 due to emergency repairs to catch basins
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - I-10 has been shut down west of the Mississippi River Bridge.
According to DOTD, the interstate was shut down around 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to emergency repairs to the catch basins along the roadway.
I-10 West is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to the emergency repairs to the catch basins on I-10 West at LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Motorist are being diverted onto LA 415 North to US 190 West. Use caution.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 8, 2019
Traffic is currently being diverted onto LA 415.
