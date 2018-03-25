74°
I-10 West reopens on Basin Bridge following earlier accident

Sunday, March 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

All westbound lanes have reopened on I-10 at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge following an earlier accident.

Crews blocked off all lanes to attend to the scene; traffic was passing on the right shoulder.

Congestion has reached four miles in length.

