I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge now open following vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened on the Mississippi River bridge following a massive vehicle fire.

Vehicle is now fully engulfed. Traffic is stopped I-10 West in BR. Delays have reached Acadian Thwy.https://t.co/nV8MMtZM0c pic.twitter.com/M8z486yPHb — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) August 30, 2018

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon just before 2 o'clock. Emergency crews arrived on scene and closed down the westbound lanes of the interstate until the fire was contained.

HAPPENING NOW: I-10 West is CLOSED on the MSR Bridge due to a vehicle fire. Avoid the area. We're live on Facebook now. https://t.co/LAoKu4NSsU pic.twitter.com/CZZvWFGbUh — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) August 30, 2018

Information regarding injuries was not immediately available.