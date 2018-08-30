78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge now open following vehicle fire

5 hours 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 2:01 PM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened on the Mississippi River bridge following a massive vehicle fire.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon just before 2 o'clock. Emergency crews arrived on scene and closed down the westbound lanes of the interstate until the fire was contained.

Information regarding injuries was not immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days