I-10 West now open following 18-wheeler fire on Basin Bridge

Image: Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes are now open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after an 18-wheeler fire completely shut down the interstate Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday morning on I-10 West at mile marker 131 just past Ramah.

The tow truck has FINALLY arrived after an 18-wheeler fire shut down I-10 West on the Basin Bridge. Expect 10 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/Z6H2Lz9C7p — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) July 28, 2018

DOTD is asking drivers to aviod the area and use an alternate route.