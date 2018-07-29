92°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 West now open following 18-wheeler fire on Basin Bridge
BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes are now open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after an 18-wheeler fire completely shut down the interstate Saturday.
According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday morning on I-10 West at mile marker 131 just past Ramah.
The tow truck has FINALLY arrived after an 18-wheeler fire shut down I-10 West on the Basin Bridge. Expect 10 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/Z6H2Lz9C7p— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) July 28, 2018
DOTD is asking drivers to aviod the area and use an alternate route.
Troop A Traffic Advisory:#I10 west on the #Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is currently closed at mile marker 131 (past Ramah) due to a vehicle #fire. Please avoid the area and use https://t.co/zwP70e3Nhi for alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/sh0QTdpie1— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 28, 2018