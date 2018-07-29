92°
I-10 West now open following 18-wheeler fire on Basin Bridge

Saturday, July 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image: Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes are now open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after an 18-wheeler fire completely shut down the interstate Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday morning on I-10 West at mile marker 131 just past Ramah.

DOTD is asking drivers to aviod the area and use an alternate route.

