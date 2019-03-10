82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 West now OPEN at Acadian Thruway

Sunday, March 10 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- I-10 West is now open at Acadian Thruway following an accident.

Congestion has reached Essen Lane on I-10 West and Airline Highway on I-12 West.

