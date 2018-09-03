75°
I-10 West near LA 30 reopened following afternoon crash
GONZALES - Crews have reopened part of I-10 West in Gonzales following an afternoon crash.
The crash was reported before 2 p.m. near LA 30. Serious congestion was reported in the area. Crews closed the roadway while clearing the scene.
Just before 2:40 p.m. the roadway was reopened.
All lanes are now open I-10 West at LA 30. Congestion is approximately 2.5 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 3, 2018
No serious injuries were reported.