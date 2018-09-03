I-10 West near LA 30 reopened following afternoon crash

GONZALES - Crews have reopened part of I-10 West in Gonzales following an afternoon crash.

The crash was reported before 2 p.m. near LA 30. Serious congestion was reported in the area. Crews closed the roadway while clearing the scene.

Just before 2:40 p.m. the roadway was reopened.

All lanes are now open I-10 West at LA 30. Congestion is approximately 2.5 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 3, 2018

No serious injuries were reported.