I-10 West near LA 30 reopened following afternoon crash

2 hours 27 seconds ago Monday, September 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Crews have reopened part of I-10 West in Gonzales following an afternoon crash. 

The crash was reported before 2 p.m. near LA 30. Serious congestion was reported in the area. Crews closed the roadway while clearing the scene.

Just before 2:40 p.m. the roadway was reopened.

No serious injuries were reported.

