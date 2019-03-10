80°
I-10 west CLOSED at Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE- I-10 West is closed at Acadian Thruway due to an accident.
Congestion has reached Essen Lane on I-10 West and Airline Highway on I-12 West.
DOTD is advising Motorists to use an alternate route.
LSU students react to Championship win and suspension of Will Wade
VIDEO: LSU students boo Joe Alleva and follow with 'Free Will Wade'...
'Free Will Wade' two LSU students protest Will Wade's suspension
2MAD: Family and friends remember well-known business man
Fan reactions to the suspension of Will Wade