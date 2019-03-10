80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 west CLOSED at Acadian Thruway

1 hour 46 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 March 10, 2019 1:55 PM March 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- I-10 West is closed at Acadian Thruway due to an accident.

Congestion has reached Essen Lane on I-10 West and Airline Highway on I-12 West.

DOTD is advising Motorists  to use an alternate route.

