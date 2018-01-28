I-10 W reopened after 18-wheeler dangles from railing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A semi dangled over the side of the interstate at the I-10 overpass near Acadian, bringing traffic to a near halt Friday evening.

The cab of the truck appeared to have driven over the railing on I-10 West.

After an hours long closure, and brief reopenings of various lanes, I-10 West fully reopened just before 10:30 p.m., according to the DOTD.

Officers said a Ford F-350 was traveling in the center lane of I-10 West when a tire blew out and struck the 18-wheeler in the inside lane. The driver has been cited for failure to maintain control.

No one was injured, according to BRPD.

Click HERE for live traffic congestion reports.

Check back for updates.

*************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz