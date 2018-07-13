I-10 reopens near Kenner after fuel leak causes hours-long closure

UPDATE: The leak has been cleared and state police have reopened I-10 in the area.

*****

KENNER - A lengthy detour was required for a bizarre crash involving a leaking tanker truck on I-10 Friday.

A fuel supply 18-wheeler was involved in a crash on I-10 East just after the New Orleans airport exit. The crash punctured the semi's trailer, spewing fuel onto the highway.

Pictures shared by authorities showed fuel gushing from the side of the trailer in what looked like a scene from the former Disney theme park ride Catastrophe Canyon.

There was no fire or injuries but the cleanup will be extensive and lengthy.

Inbound traffic to New Orleans from Baton Rouge will likely be heavily congested.

WWL TV posted more information HERE.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz