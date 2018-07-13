83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 reopens near Kenner after fuel leak causes hours-long closure

7 hours 19 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 July 13, 2018 3:35 PM July 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

UPDATE: The leak has been cleared and state police have reopened I-10 in the area.

*****

KENNER - A lengthy detour was required for a bizarre crash involving a leaking tanker truck on I-10 Friday.

A fuel supply 18-wheeler was involved in a crash on I-10 East just after the New Orleans airport exit.  The crash punctured the semi's trailer, spewing fuel onto the highway.

Pictures shared by authorities showed fuel gushing from the side of the trailer in what looked like a scene from the former Disney theme park ride Catastrophe Canyon.

There was no fire or injuries but the cleanup will be extensive and lengthy.

Inbound traffic to New Orleans from Baton Rouge will likely be heavily congested.

WWL TV posted more information HERE.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days